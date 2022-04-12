The Newfound Adventure update is the first major update following Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion that was released in December 2021. Now, you’ll have the chance to return as an adventurer and seek out your life as a Warrior of Light looking to explore a world as they attempt to become a wanderer once again. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to start the Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure 6.1 update, and where you should begin.

The Newfound Adventure update features a series of Main Scenario Quests (MSQ) that pick up shortly after Endwalker concluded. To begin these adventures once again, you’ll need to make your way to The Rising Stones. You’ll need to teleport to Revenants Toll in Mor Dhona. Once you arrive, you’ll need to make your way over to The Rising Stones, and speak with Tataru to begin the Newfound Adventure MSQ.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We recommend this as the best way to begin the Newfound Adventure update as the MSQ typically hides quite a bit of content you’ll want to reach at the end. The only way to reach this content, though, is if you’ve already completed all of the MSQs for the Endwalker campaign. If you have not done this, you will not be able to accept this quest from Tataru.