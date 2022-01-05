The Heavensturn 2022 event will be returning to Final Fantasy XIV to kick off the new year, and it starts a day after the arrival of patch 6.05. You’ll have a full day to check out the Savage Raids and try your hand at attempting to push into even more difficult dungeons with your group, but when you want to relax, the Heavensturn 2022 event is available. Here’s what you need to know about how to start the Heavensturn 2022 event in Final Fantasy XIV.

The event officially releases on January 5, and you’ll be able to find it starting at Limsa Lominsa, Upper Decks. You’ll need to make your way over to this location and then speak with Tora Bugyo, whom you can find at coordinates (X:11.5, Y:13.9) in the area.

Image via Square Enix

After speaking with Tora Bugyo, you’ll receive the Tangle with a Tora quest, and you’ll need to work through this quest and the others in the questline to make your way through the event. You’ll have the chance to earn the Gold-lacquered Tiger Helmet, the Silver-lacquered Tiger Helmet, and The White Tiger canvas that you’ll be able to place somewhere in your home.

The Heavensturn 2022 event will be available until January 19 at 6:59 AM PST.