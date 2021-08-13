How to start The Moonfire Faire in Final Fantasy XIV

Summertime has arrived in Final Fantasy XIV, and you can now participate in The Moonfire Faire for a limited time, starting on August 13 until 26. You’ll earn several summer-related rewards, along with the chance to add a massive polar bear mount to your growing collection. This guide details where you need to start The Moonfire Faire and what you can expect from the event.

You need to speak with Mayaru Moyaru. You can find them in Limsa Lominsa’s Upper Decks, which are in the La Noscea region. The quickest fast travel point you can use is the Limsa Lominsa lower decks if you haven’t visited this location before. When you arrive, stairs lead up to the Upper Decks to the south and the east of the position you teleport. You will find Mayaru Moyaru at the coordinates X:11.5, Y:13.8.

Image via Square Enix

Mayaru Moyaru will be right at the center of the area, given a variety of decorations. When speaking with them, you’ll find the quest Unseasonable Chills. You will need to be using a character who has at least reached level 30. Work your way through the quest for the event to earn all of the prizes. You have until August 26 at 7:59 PT to complete them all before The Moonfire Faire festival wraps up.