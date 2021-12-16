How to start the Starlight Celebration 2021 event in Final Fantasy XIV

The Starlight Celebration 2021 event returns to Final Fantasy XIV. Shortly after the release of Endwalker, the holiday event is here, and you’ll have the chance to earn exclusive rewards for your character during the event. You’ll want to act fast, though. The Starlight Celebration 2021 event begins on December 16 and ends on the 31, so you have until the end of the year to complete it. Once 2022 arrives, though, you won’t be able to earn the rewards. Here’s where you need to go to get started for the Starlight Celebration 2021 event in Final Fantasy XIV.

You’ll need to complete the quest A Very Yeti Starlight. You can complete this quest by speaking with Amh Garanjy, whom you can find in Old Gridania at coordinates (X:10.2, Y:9.4). Speak with her, you and you’ll receive the quest for the Starlight Celebration 2021 event.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll need to work through the event and continue the story to unlock various items. You have the chance to earn the Wind-up Rudy minion, the Squirrel Emperor minion, and the Starlight Mobile house item. You also have the opportunity to purchase previous year’s gifts and items by speaking with the NPC Seasonal Shop vendor.