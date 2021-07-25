How to summon companions in Sword of Legends Online

Swords of Legends Online can be a daunting experience for players that are new to the MMORPG genre. Even though the story mode of the game begins on a simple note, it gets progressively harder. Clearing dungeons and boss fights in later stages of the game can be a hassle for a lot of players. That said, companions in the game make tasks significantly easier. As the name suggests, companions are characters that can be summoned by players for additional aid.

How to Summon companions

To summon companions in Swords of Legends Online, you need to unlock them first. As of now, there are three companions available in the game, all possessing different attributes. The three available companions are:

Yilang – complete “Battle in Royal Court IV” quest to unlock

Li Lingshuang – Hit level 30 and complete “ Zhongnan Foothills “ quest to unlock

Zhongnan Foothills quest to unlock Wu Mang – complete “Jiangdu: Shanghuai Grassland” quest to unlock

Once you have unlocked a companion, you need to add it to your team list. To do so, follow these steps:

Click on the Summon Companion button followed by selecting Add Battle Companion option.

Confirm the companion you want to add by selecting it from the list.

Finally, select the Start Attack option, and you should be good to go. This will summon the selected companion for you on the battlefield.

Furthermore, you can also choose a designated role for your companion from the same menu mentioned above. These roles are:

DPS

Tank

Healer

Keep in mind that a companion will only stay on the battlefield for a short period, so don’t rely on it heavily.