How to take a snapshot of Entei in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event is a way for you to celebrate the previous games that came before Pokémon Go, and this one is all about the Johto region. A unique thing about the games for this region, Gold and Silver versions, is that Entei, Suicune, and Raikou were wandering Pokémon, and you had to find them. During the event, you can encounter Entei and try to catch him. You need to take a screenshot of him first. In this guide, we cover how to take a snapshot of Entei for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

You’ll need to first find Entei appearing in the wild. He should spawn similar to any of the standard Pokémon that you would encounter. When you see him, click on him, and you’ll have a chance to enter the encounter. When this happens, we highly recommend not using any of your Poké Balls or items to try and catch it. Instead, focus only on trying to take a snapshot of him.

You can take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon by clicking the camera icon at the top of your screen. You’ll have a few seconds to take a pick of Entei, and then after that, it will run away. However, after taking a screenshot of Entei, you will receive a handful of items that you can then use to catch Entei in the next encounter.