How to take a snapshot of Suicune in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event gives you a chance to see a variety of Pokémon that were initially released for Pokémon Gold and Silver version, this includes Suicune, one of the legendary Pokémon from this region. However, Suicune will be a unique spawn during the event. Rather than be a five-star raid, Suicune will appear in the wild, but it will be running away from you. Therefore, you’ll need to take a snapshot of it. In this guide, we cover how to take a snapshot of Suicune during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

You’ll need to find Suicune before you can do anything else. You should see it spawning similar to a traditional Pokémon, which means you need to find it in the wild spawning somewhere close to you. When you do find it, you’ll enter the encounter, and you’ll have a chance to take a snapshot before it runs away quickly.

You can take the snapshot by clicking the camera icon on the top of your screen. You’ll want to do this as quickly as possible, rather than attempting to use your Poké Ball or other items against Suicune. If you don’t, you might miss your chance to take a snapshot of it, and it’ll getaway. After you take the snapshot of Suicune, you’ll receive the proper items you need to use to catch Suicune for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.