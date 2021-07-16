How to take part in the Dead By Daylight PS5 Giveaway – PlayStation 5 Sweepstakes

As part of the ongoing five-year celebration for Dead by Daylight, the developers giving away a PlayStation 5, Sony’s latest console. This is no ordinary PS5 either. It has been completely covered in a thematic case, three printed and carefully hand painting. This console is truly one of a kind.

Unfortunately, not everyone can enter, as the competition is only open to residents in certain regions. If you can enter, we strongly advise it, as this really is a fantastic looking prize.

Sweepstakes is open to residents of:

United States

Canada (excluding Quebec)



The winner will receive one exclusive custom Dead by Daylight Standard Edition PlayStation 5 + controller. Sweepstake entries will be open from July 16, 12:01 AM EDT – July 23, 11:59 PM EDT, so make sure you enter before the contest closes. You will also need to be over the age of 18 to enter into the contest.

How to enter

Follow this link for full contest rules and entry form. You can enter the contest by following Dead by Daylight on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube. Each one will give you another entry into the contest. You will also need to fill out a form giving some personal information so that the team can contact you in the event of a win.

The winner will be announced on the linked page on August 23rd at 112 AM EDT.

Important Legal stuff from the contest

The winner will be drawn within 7 days of entries closing. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received. Winner will be notified by email within 30 days of the end of the sweepstakes period. Winner will be required to fill out, sign and return a Declaration and Release Form to BHVR within 7 days of receipt of the Form to be declared winner. The winner will be announced using their first name on the Gleam sweepstakes page (https://gleam.io/uWDtI/dead-by-daylight-custom-ps5-sweepstakes) on August 23rd, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT.

The PS5 console has been customized by TAKEOFF Creative Montréal. TAKEOFF Creative Montréal will ship the prize to the winner and is considered a Released Party as per the Official Rules.