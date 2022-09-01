All Week 3 Air Level Up Token locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

During Week 3 of Fortnite’s Level Up Token quests, players will be traveling through the snowy biome to pick up each of its seven collectibles. The Air tokens still offer the same XP boosting benefits as previous elements, though quest pack owners can now unlock an additional style for Phantasm’s Back Bling and Pickaxe. Here are the locations for all Air Level Up Tokens in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Where to find Air Level Up Tokens for Phantasm in Fortnite

Similar to past weeks, the Air tokens will need to be found in a particular order for each to spawn on the map. This means you will begin your hunt near Rave Cave and ultimately end up at Logjam Junction when the week’s quests are completed. After all seven are discovered, the Ruby Revenant style will become available for Phantasm’s The Beyond Portal Back Bling and All-Seeing Scythe Pickaxe. You can find each Air token marked and detailed below in the order they need to be collected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Air token #1 : The first token spawns on top of the mountain directly south of Rave Cave.

: The first token spawns on top of the mountain directly south of Rave Cave. Air token #2 : Near the first token, you can jump into the Slipstream air tube that surrounds the snowy biome. Ride the tube toward the west to find this Air token inside it.

: Near the first token, you can jump into the Slipstream air tube that surrounds the snowy biome. Ride the tube toward the west to find this Air token inside it. Air token #3 : You will then want to continue gliding west through the Slipstream, as the third token is also within it.

: You will then want to continue gliding west through the Slipstream, as the third token is also within it. Air token #4 : From the third token, the next will be inside the Slipstream, at the northwest section of the tube.

: From the third token, the next will be inside the Slipstream, at the northwest section of the tube. Air token #5 : The fifth token can be found at the bottom of Seven Outpost II, a mountain northwest of Logjam Junction.

: The fifth token can be found at the bottom of Seven Outpost II, a mountain northwest of Logjam Junction. Air token #6 : You can also find the sixth token directly ahead of the last token, as it is on the path that leads to the mountain’s IO Outpost.

: You can also find the sixth token directly ahead of the last token, as it is on the path that leads to the mountain’s IO Outpost. Air token #7: The last token is near Logjam Junction’s Reality Tree in the top-left corner of the POI.

You can even earn additional XP and Battle Stars from Week 13’s set of seasonal challenges. The questline offers seven different objectives that reward a sweet 15,000 XP a piece. These tasks include dueling and defeating one of three NPCs on the island and refueling vehicles at different gas station locations.