How to try characters for free in MultiVersus – Free character trials

MultiVersus has a large roster of characters from all across the multiverse of Warner Bros. properties, and the list is only going to grow. If you’re not sure which characters are for you or how to even try them out, we’ve got you covered. There are two main methods for test-driving MultiVersus’ fighters.

How to try characters during free rotations

The primary method of trying out characters is through the game’s free rotation. A set of characters will be available for everyone to play, with that selection swapping out every two weeks. As of the time of this writing, original character Reindog (pictured above), Adventure Time‘s Finn, Steven Universe‘s Garnet, and DC Comics’ Superman are the current freebies. Publisher Warner Bros. Games has confirmed that any progress you make with a free character sticks around, so if you decide to purchase them or wait until they’re back in rotation, you’ll pick up where you left off, using all the same perks and cosmetics.

How to try characters in The Lab

It’s also possible to try any character on the roster at any time by visiting The Lab. This is MultiVersus’ training mode, and you can select any character regardless of who you have unlocked. We didn’t actually own Lebron James when we got the screenshot above, nor was he part of the free rotation, but we were able to try out his moves in a neutral test setting. Of course, this isn’t the same as playing against other people, and you don’t make any character progress in The Lab. Even so, it’s still an opportunity to take any character for a test drive.

How to purchase characters

Once you decide you want to permanently unlock a character, you have a few methods. The main ones are seen above: gold and Gleamium. Gold is earned by completing in-game challenges and ranking up, while Gleamium is a premium currency that can be purchased with real-world money. There is, however, a third option: Character Tokens. These are included in the game’s three Founder’s Packs, with each tier offering more bonuses. Character Tokens automatically unlock a character of your choice, and the Founder’s Packs include batches of Gleamium as well.