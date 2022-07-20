MultiVersus Founder’s Packs guide – Price, release date, and bonuses

MultiVersus is Warner Bros. Discovery’s answer to Super Smash Bros., bringing together characters from DC Comics, Cartoon Network TV shows, and more. You have plenty of fighters to choose from, and now there are options for picking up the game.

To be clear, MultiVersus will be a free-to-play title on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re looking to spend money for more perks, however, there are three tiers of Founder’s Packs available for purchase now. You can get them on any platform that the game is headed to, and they come with a smattering of bonuses. Here’s the breakdown.

MultiVersus Founder’s Pack

Image via Warner Bros.

As promised on the MultiVersus website, purchasing a Founder’s Pack at any level gets you instant access to the open beta, which opens to the public on July 26. In fact, that Tuesday will be the game’s soft launch, barring any game-breaking bugs.

In addition to beta access, this basic Founder’s Pack also gets you an exclusive rare Banner, 300 Gleamium, and 15 Character Tokens. Gleamium is the game’s premium in-game currency, and it ordinarily costs real money to get. Gleamium and Gold are two methods by which you can purchase new characters. Character Tokens, as you might assume, do the same thing: they provide “instant character unlocks.” The standard Founder’s Pack costs $39.99 USD / £32.99.

MultiVersus Deluxe Founder’s Pack

Image via Warner Bros.

For $59.99 USD / £49.99, you can get the meatier Deluxe Founder’s Pack, which essentially gives you more of the same bonuses. In this case, you’ll get 20 Character Tokens and 1,000 Gleamium. Beyond the one Rare banner, you’ll also get an Epic banner, as well as an Epic ring-out animation. Lastly, the Deluxe Founder’s Pack includes a Premium Battle Pass, letting you complete challenges for in-game rewards.

MultiVersus Premium Founder’s Pack

Image via Warner Bros.

Lastly, we have the Premium Founder’s Pack, and it’s the priciest at $99.99 USD / £79.99. Once again, that extra money gets you a greater volume of bonuses in the same categories. You’ll get three banners: one Rare, one Epic, and one Legendary. The ring-out bonus is upgraded to a Legendary, there’s 2,500 Gleamium packed in, the Battle Passes increase to three, and you’ll get an Epic nameplate too. Perhaps most importantly, there are a whopping 30 Character Tokens included here, which has major implications about how many DLC characters the game will get after launch.