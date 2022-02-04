How to turn off motion blur in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

If you’re struggling with the rapid movements in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you might find the motion blur in the game overwhelming. It can make following the gameplay difficult, and it’s not for everyone. Unfortunately, only a specific number of players who have Dying Light 2 can turn this off. In this guide, we’ll share with you how you can turn off motion blur in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

It’s important to note that only players who have the PC version of Dying Light 2 can turn off motion blur. If you’re playing the game on a PlayStation or Xbox console, you cannot turn off or modify motion blur in any way. You might be able to place a higher emphasis on if you want to focus on Performance or Quality in the Video setting of your options, but you can directly select motion blur.

If you’re on the PC version of the game, you can find the option to adjust your motion blur and turn it off or on in the Advanced Video Settings in the Video menu. You’ll need to scroll down to find it underneath the Antialiasing Quality option. After you make the change, you’ll need to confirm the settings and then return to your game.