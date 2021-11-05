How to turn off the radio in Forza Horizon 5

Much like in previous Forza Horizon games, Forza Horizon 5 has a large playlist. FH5 includes several radio stations, including Horizon Pulse (Pop and Electronic), Horizon Bass Arena (House and EDM), Block Party (Rap and Hip-Hop), Horizon XS (Rock), Hospital (Drum and Bass), and Radio Eterna (Classical). It’s advantageous in some cases to listen to the radio, as the DJs will inform you of the happenings across the Horizon Festival in Mexico. Additionally, you might also get a chance at hearing special Skill Songs, which yield extra Skill Points while the song plays.

But what if you want to turn the radio off? You can, and here’s what you need to do.

To change the radio station in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to use the D-Pad. If you hit right on the D-Pad, this will change the station.

To turn off the radio in Forza Horizon 5, you will want to click right on the D-Pad until you see Radio Off on the left hand side of the screen. It can be found right above the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s all you have to do turn the radio off in Forza Horizon 5. If you want to turn it back on, just click right on the D-Pad again, and continue to hit it until you find the right radio station.