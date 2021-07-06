Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is, for the most part, a basic beat ‘em up. Of course, that is to be expected from a free game developed within a six month span. The developers definitely put their effort into making this as fun of an experience as possible. While Bugs and Lola Bunny are the only Looney Tunes that are playable, a few others do make their presence known in the way of cards. Here is how to unlock all cards in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game.

Cards in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game are essentially this title’s version of super moves. Some will affect enemies, while others will aid you in other ways. Here are all of the cards in the game and how to unlock them.

Taz

Taz’s card is unlocked from the beginning of the game. When used, he will sweep around the screen in his tornado, damaging all enemies in the area.

Roadrunner

Roadrunner is available once you start the game. He will increase the movement speed of whoever uses the card.

Granny

Granny is unlocked from the beginning of the game. When used, she will drop a circle of food around the person using the card for everyone playing to pick up and heal themselves.

Yosemite Sam

Yosemite Sam is unlocked after you defeat The Brow for the first time. When you use this card, a circle of jewels will be dropped around the user that can be picked up to give you a better score.

Tweety

Tweety is unlocked once you defeat White Mamba for the first time. Whoever uses this card will have increased strength, which will allow you to put out more damage with your attacks.

Wile E. Coyote

Wile E. Coyote is unlocked after defeating AL-G Rhythm for the first time. This card will drop a vial that unleashes a green stink cloud around the screen. Enemies will be damaged and stunned for a few seconds.

Daffy Duck

Daffy Duck is unlocked after completing Boss Rush mode. Whoever uses the card will be surrounded by a circle of flames that will follow them wherever they move. Enemies who touch the fire will be tossed backward.

Marvin the Martian

Marvin the Martian is unlocked after beating the story on Hard mode. His card freezes all enemies on the screen, leaving them wide open for you to land some easy attacks.