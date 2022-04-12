Alzadaal’s Legacy is one of the many dungeons you’ll have the opportunity to complete in Final Fantasy XIV. You’ll need to complete it alongside a group of three other players or NPCs if you’d prefer to play by yourself. Before you can go about running this dungeon, you’ll need to make sure you can unlock it on your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Alzadaal’s Legacy in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon is a level 90 dungeon. It’s recommended that your character reach this level and participate if they have an average item gear level of at least 560. The quest to unlock this dungeon is called Alzadaal’s Legacy and is of the same name. However, to reach this quest, you’ll need to complete all of the Endwalker Main Scenario Quests (MSQs) and then begin the Newfound Adventure MSQs. These quests were released in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.1 Newfound Adventure update.

Upon accepting the Alzadaal’s Legacy quest, you’ll have the option to complete it alongside other players or with a group of NPCs. Both are acceptable, and upon completion, you’ll have the chance to continue through the rest of the Newfound Adventure MSQs after you beat it once.