How to unlock and change titles in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game

In Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game, players can compete in some of the events seen at the Summer Olympic Games using a custom avatar. Users can customize the look and physique of the avatar and the title shown for each player. Here’s how you can unlock and change titles.

To unlock titles in Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game, you’ll need to complete certain objectives. Some of the titles, such as the Rookie, Rising Star, and Prodigy ones will be available right off the bat just by starting your journey at the Olympics. Other titles, on the other hand, require some form of in-game achievement among the various events. To see what you need to do to unlock each title, go to your Athlete menu, and select the Title portion of the customization screen.

Changing titles is pretty simple. Once again, go to the Athlete menu, and select Title. Then, choose one of the unlocked title. A title that has “???” means that is locked. Select one of the unlocked titles with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) and set it.