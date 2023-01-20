How to unlock and clear the City of the Deceased domain in Genshin Impact

The City of the Deceased is a new Domain introduced in Genshin Impact Version 3.4, located in the depths and tunnels between the Dunes of Steel and The Sands of Al-Azif. This Domain is not too difficult to unlock, but the biggest difficulty you’ll have is likely finding your way there. Follow this guide if you need some help in finding your way to this new domain.

How to unlock the City of the Deceased domain

The fastest and most reliable way to get to the City of the Deceased domain is to head to the following Teleport Waypoint, located north of Qusayr Al-Inkhida.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jump off the cliff of the Teleport Waypoint and find the tunnel heading down underground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, just head down the tunnel. It’ll be a short distance until you see the domain in its locked state, as well as a locked switch that will unlock the domain. To unlock the domain, use a Pyro character to light up torches, which will unlock the switch. Activate the switch after lighting all of the torches.

There are two torches right next to the domain:

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two more touches located here:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After lighting all the torches, the switch by the domain will unlock. Activate it, and you will be able to enter the domain, rewarding you with 5 Primogems and a new way to teleport to the depths of the tunnels.

How to clear the City of the Deceased domain

The City of the Deceased domain is very tomb-like. Fortunately for us, the path is quite linear. Keep heading down the tomb until you come across a group of Slimes and Shrooms. There are two waves of these easy mobs and will unlock a Common Chest for 2 Primogems and other rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just ahead is a Time Trial Challenge. You’ll have to collect all 8 Dendro Particles in 60 seconds, but the particles are in your path anyways.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll come across another Time Trial Challenge. This time, you’ll have to defeat 11 enemies in 120 seconds. The mobs are very easy and there’s nothing to stress over, and you’ll get a free Exquisite Chest with 2 Primogems and other drops as a reward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep heading down the path. The way there should still be linear without any alternating paths. Clear these mobs to unlock a door to proceed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll come across the last room, featuring three waves of easy Shrooms and Slimes. Defeat these enemies to complete the domain. You’ll earn 40 Primogems as a reward. Additionally, upon clearing the mobs, a Precious Chest containing 10 Primogems and other rewards will also drop.