How to unlock and complete the Master Role quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion once again brought a series of quests known as role quests. These were first introduced in Shadowbringers, and have taken the place of specific job quests that were prominent in the past. These quests were instead made unique based on the chosen job’s role. Endwalker’s role quests were split into melee DPS, physical ranged DPS, magical DPS, healer, and tank. Completing all of these different role quests will grant you the ability to take on a master role quest in Patch 6.1 to conclude some lingering plot points.

In order to undertake each specific role quest, the player must level a job of the particular role to 85. Every level from 85 to 90 will unlock a new quest in the chain, culminating in a final quest at level 90. The quests are first acquired in Radz-ah-Han, but will take the player to a main city in Eorzea depending on the role. Here are the starting quests for each job:

Melee DPS – Storm Clouds Brewing

Physical Ranged DPS – Seeds of Disquiet

Magical DPS – Our Aching Souls

Healer – Far From Free

Tank – Shrouded in Peril

Completing the final quest in each of these chains at level 90 will unlock a new quest in Patch 6.1 called Bitter Cold. This can be acquired in Radz-at-Han in the same room as the role specific quests. This quest can be done on any role and will take the player to Garlemald. To complete the chain, one must just follow the quests and eventually complete a solo duty with a boss fight at the end. The fight is not very difficult and is extremely forgiving so it shouldn’t pose much of a challenge. Completing the final quest in the chain will reward the Sum of Our Parts achievement and the Blessed Relief title.