How to unlock Aurra Sing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Aurra Sing is a legendary bounty hunter in Star Wars. She briefly appears in the films, but you primarily see her in the Clone Wars animated series as a mentor to a young Boba Fett. You’ll have the chance to unlock her in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, but you’ll have to go through a handful of quests to find her. In this guide, we cover what you need to do to unlock Aurra Sing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are a handful of quests you’ll need to work through to unlock Aurra Sing. All of them take place on Coruscant. However, you’ll also need to unlock Naboo, Tatooine, and Jakku, which means making your way through Episode I: The Phantom Menace and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Those are the two big primary missions you want to go through to gain access to these quests. When you’ve completed those, these are all the quests and puzzles you need to complete.

Secret of the Archives

Secret of the Archives II

Stolen Knowledge

Bounty Hunter Hunt

The Secret of the Archives quests will be inside the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, inside of the Jedi Archives. You’ll need a Jedi to complete both of those tasks. Once those have wrapped up, speak to Jocasta Nu, and she’ll have the Stolen Knowledge quests available for you, but you’ll need to be a Bounty Hunter to talk with her. During this quest, you’ll interact with Aurra Sing for the first time, who stole the Holocrons.

After you’ve completed this quest, Aurra Sing will have a quest ready for you, Bounty Hunter Hunt, in the Federal District of Coruscant. You’ll also need to be a Bounty Hunter to grab the quest. After you complete it, you can now purchase Aurra Sing in the character selection menu, and she’ll cost 100,000 Studs.