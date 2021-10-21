Your journey in Disciples: Liberation will have you facing off against powerful enemies as you attempt to unite the factions to liberate the world. The main class for your character is a mercenary at the beginning of the game. However, certain blocks in the skill tree are blocked off until you unlock a particular class. In this guide, we will share how to unlock classes in Disciples: Liberation and what you have to do to reach this point.

You do not have to complete a specific quest or speak to a particular NPC in DIsciples: Liberation to unlock classes. Instead, you gain the ability to choose what class you want for your main character once you’ve completed two of the starting locations and you’ve unlocked two companions. Once two of the areas have been completed and you’ve finished their main storylines, return to Yllian and then travel to one of the two remaining areas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon arriving there, the class selection screen will appear, and you’ll be able to pick from Warlord, Hexblade, Seeress, or Witch. In addition, you’ll be able to read about each of the classes, see what passive skills you can unlock the skill tree, and the unique abilities that come with them. Your choice boils down to your preferred playstyle, what companions you want to have with you, and how you plan to play your character.

You will have the option to change your class and reassign your skills upon returning to Yllian and reassigning your skills at your castle. It costs 1,000 gold.