How to unlock courses in Mario Golf: Super Rush

In the sports world, there are not many different games that take place over such a wide variety of locales as golf. Many sports have very similar arenas that the competition is taking place in. Depending on where the course is, a lot of factors can affect your game. In Mario Golf: Super Rush, the idea is the same. Each course, while having the same idea to necessitate basic golf is there, each one will need to be approached differently than the last. Unfortunately, when you first start up the game, only two of the game’s six total courses can be played. Here is how you can unlock the remaining four courses and play at different locations.

To unlock new courses in Mario Golf: Super Rush, you will need to play through the single-player Golf Adventure mode. In this light-RPG mode, you will control your Mii as they train and level up to become a better golfer.

As you play throughout this mode, you will eventually take place in tournaments. To unlock the next golf course in line, you will need to continue the story until you access that area in Golf Adventure. Once you are able to go to that new course in the single-player mode, you will be able to access it in the other game modes. Return to the main menu, and you will get a message saying you unlocked it.

The developers of Mario Golf: Super Rush must really want to push players to play Golf Adventure mode since this is the only method to unlock new courses. No matter how many times you play through the other golf modes, you will never get the chance to go to new places unless you progress in the story mode far enough. We unlocked the third course, Ridgerock Lake, after about an hour and 15 minutes of gameplay in Golf Adventure.