How to use Facescan in NBA 2K23 – How to import your face into NBA 2K23

Much like in prior games, players in NBA 2K23 can import their own face and use for their avatar in MyCareer and The City/The Neighborhood. This process can be a bit confusing at first, but once you get all the pieces in order, it shouldn’t be all that difficult. So, how can you import a face scan in NBA 2K23? Let’s go over the details.

How to face scan in NBA 2K23

In order to import a face scan into NBA 2K23, you will need to download the My NBA2K23 application for Android and iOS. Go to the Google Play Store or Apple Store and get the app for your phone or tablet. If you have it already but have the one intended for 2K22, go to Google Play or the Apple Store and download the one intended for NBA 2K23.

Next, open the app and sign in with your console info, including PSN ID, Gamertag, Steam ID, or Nintendo ID. This will link the app to your active NBA 2K account that is used on either console or PC. Once you do that, you should be able to have access to all the features of the app, as well as see the amount of VC you have in your 2K account.

At the home screen, select the Face Scan tab and read and agree to any terms and conditions, should you choose to proceed with the scan. Here, you can face scan your own face, but be mindful that in order to do this, you will need to ensure that you move your head around slowly during the process in order for the app to get a full scan of your entire face.

This process takes around 30 seconds, and once it is done, you will be able to upload these photos to the 2K system.

After this process has been completed, head back into NBA 2K23 and you should be able to access your face scan when creating your MyPlayer. If you don’t, try this process again.