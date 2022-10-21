How to unlock Eudaimonia M in Vampire Survivors

The bullet-hell of Vampire Survivors offers a litany of unlocks for players to work towards, the the vast majority of them are difficult and time-consuming challenges that will press even the most-experienced of the title. A special stage, Eudaimonia M, is one such unlockable that requires a bit of work. Here’s how to unlock this special stage of Vampire Survivors.

Unlock requirements of Eudaimonia M

In order for Eudaimonia M to be unlocked, players have a long list of work ahead of them. Every relic must be retrieved, sans the Seventh Trumpet, from every other level within Vampire Survivors. The following are all necessary relics:

Ars Gouda (Dairy Plant)

Forbidden Scrolls of Morbane (The Bone Zone)

Glass Vizard (Moonglow)

Great Gospel (Cappella Magna)

Golden Egg (Moonglow)

Grim Grimoire (Inlaid Library)

Magic Banger (Green Acres)

Milky Way Map (Dairy Plant)

Mindbender (100 collection entries reward)

Sorceress’ Tears (Gallo Tower)

Randomazzo (Gallo Tower)

Once all relics have been retrieved, a new stage will appear above Mad Forest: scroll upwards to find it.

What is Eudaimonia M in Vampire Survivors

Eudaimonia M is a unique stage that can be unlocked by players in the late-game of Vampire Survivors. Ultimately, this level is the only means of obtaining the final relic, the Seventh Trumpet, as well as unlocking endless mode. When players initially phase into this map, they’ll note that the map is not filled with enemies. Instead, a shadowy figure (known as The Director) is available to talk to.

Once endless mode is unlocked, players will notice that the Reaper bosses at the 15 and 30 minute mark no longer appear. This game mode is ideal for grinding out additional gold to finish unlocking all available characters and levels, as a lack of major bosses allow players to become nearly invincible with the right characters, such as Pugnola Provola.