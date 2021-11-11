How to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5

Much like in FH4, Forza players can acquire the ability to travel around the Forza Horizon 5 for free. In order to do that, you will need to unlock fast travel. Fast travel can be used by picking a particular event or outpost on the map, and tapping X on it to travel. This can be quite helpful, as it can save a lot time . But in order to do that, be prepared to grind.

In order to unlock fast travel in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to smash Fast Travel boards. Fast Travel boards are strewn across Mexico, and have those words on the board.

If you look on the FH5 map, you will see these boards listed with a purple icon and a tilted hourglass.

Screenshot by Gamepur

50 of these boards exist in Forza Horizon 5. Destroy all of those boards, and you can get free and fast travel across Mexico, without having to spend any CR or time.

We should note that unless you purchased the Treasure Map, the vast majority of these boards will not populate on the map from the onset. Boards become discovered based upon the areas you have been to, and the amount of roads and areas you have visited.

Additionally, there are some boards that can’t be accessed until you unlock PR stunts. Make sure to complete the Horizon Rush Canyon expedition to unlock ramps.