How to unlock Gabriel Rorke in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

With the fifth season of Call of Duty: Warzone comes the Heroes vs. Villains event, which forces you to pick a side and claim eliminations in the name of your chosen faction. To get those siding with the Villains in the proper mood for villainy, four of the franchise’s most notorious antagonists are returning to the game as playable Operators. Gabriel Rorke, the primary antagonist of Call of Duty: Ghosts, joins in on the fight between good and evil should you unlock him.

Unlocking Gabriel Rorke

Image via Activision

For those choosing a more heroic path in the Heroes vs. Villains event, playing as Gabriel Rorke is fortunately still possible when joining the Heroes, despite his alignment. Unlocking Rorke has nothing to do with contributing to the event for the Villains side. In fact, unlocking him has nothing to do with participation in the event at all.

The only way to acquire Gabriel Rorke as an Operator is to buy his Operator bundle from the in-game Store. This pack costs 2,400 COD Points, or around $19.99. Neither in-game challenges nor this season’s Battle Pass will reward you this Operator, meaning that the only way to play as him is to pay for him.

To sweeten the deal, Rorke’s Operator bundle will include plenty of other goodies unique to the pack. For example, buying this bundle will also give you an exclusive weapon blueprint for his signature Lienna 57 rifle. Also included are plenty of cosmetic items, ranging from Calling Cards to Weapon Charms.