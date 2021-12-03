How to unlock Hardcore Mode in Solar Ash

Solar Ash is a very fast game, but you can ratchet up the speed even more if you play on Hardcore Mode. The problem is, it’s not available from the start. While that’s probably for the best, as you’ll need to master the game’s mechanics to even have a shot at winning on the highest difficulty, you’re still going to want to know how to unlock it.

The answer is actually pretty simple: beat the game. This can be done on any of the initial three difficulty levels, each of which have varying degrees of challenge that revolve around the timer for boss fights and black ooze challenges. Any percentage completion counts, whether you’re going for a speedrun or all collectibles. Once those credits roll, Hardcore Mode will be available to you. You might even have a special 100% completion reward waiting for you too.

