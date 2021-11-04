How to unlock Harv’s Co-Op in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update
Harv’s new co-op is ready and waiting. It just needs a little start-up investment.
Update 2.0.0 for Animal Crossing New Horizons brought a new addition to Harv’s Island, the Co-op. The Co-op is a place where your favorite shop owners come together. Instead of appearing on your island at random times, you can now visit these shop owners whenever you want, just by taking a quick flight.
Once you reach the island, the pilot will let you know a new pathway you can take. Head forward and under the archway to be greeted by Harv and his friend Harriet. They will tell you about how they want to start a new co-op, and they want you to invest a little capital. After they are done talking, the co-op can be started.
Lloid has appeared in a few places around the island, seven to be exact. We recommend having at least 700,000 Bells to start your co-op journey with. The following NPCs will have shops on the island:
- Leif (plants & shrubs)
- Redd (art)
- Kicks (shoes, bags, and accessories)
- Katrina (fortune teller)
- Sahara (wallpaper and rugs)
- Reese and Cyrus (customization options)
- Harriet (hairstyles)
- Tortimer
Each one of these shops (excluding Harriet’s) requires a donation of 100,000 Bells to get started. You can only invest in one shop at a time. Come back the next day to see it in action.