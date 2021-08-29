How to unlock heroes in Marvel Future Revolution

In Marvel Future Revolution, you start the game with one hero, and it will be used for the majority of the early quests. As you go through the game, you can add more heroes to your squad, making the progression easier. The game doesn’t clearly explain the procedure of adding more heroes to your roster, so here is a guide explaining how to do so.

How to unlock heroes

Screenshot via Gamepur

Because Marvel Future Revolution is not a gacha game, players do not have to unlock heroes to play them. All heroes are playable from the begining, and you can choose which ones to include in your squad. To do so, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the game and click on the book icon at the top right corner.

A new menu will open, where you need to choose the Select Hero option at the bottom of the screen.

option at the bottom of the screen. Once done, the hero select screen will open, where you can simply click on the + symbol to add new heroes to your team.

Although you can add any hero to your team, only four roster spots are available by default. However, you can buy Hero Expansion Ticket from the in-game shop and use it to unlock an additional roster spot. You can buy a single Hero Expansion Ticket for 400 Crystals and unlock upto four extra slots in total(1 ticker per slot).