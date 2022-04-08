How to unlock IG-101 MagnaGuard Droid in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The MagnaGuard droid is the elite guard tasked with protecting General Grievous during the Clone Wars. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll battle against these droids in Episode III: Revenge of Sith as you attempt to battle against Grievous. Later, you’ll have the chance to unlock these characters, but they take quite a bit of time to unlock. In this guide, we cover how to unlock IG-101 MagnaGuard Droids in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The process of unlocking the MagnaGuard will take quite a bit of time. Because of how many Episodes it can take to unlock them, we recommend working your way through the entire game and completing Episodes I to IX before working on them. This will unlock all planets, giving you access to the entire galaxy. Once you have access to all of the galaxy, these are all tasks you need to do next.

Complete Dodginess Manifest side mission on Jakku, Tuanul Village

Complete Dodgy Dwellings puzzle on Jakku, Tuanul Village

Complete Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark-Eye side mission, on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete Droids Have Magnitude! side mission, on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete For OOm the Bell Tolls side mission, on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete Probes and Cons side mission, on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete Protocol Recall side mission, on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete Rodent Retrieval side mission on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Complete That Droid is the Pits side mission on Tatooine, Jundland Wastes

Many of these requests are side missions, whereas Dodgy Dwellings is a puzzle. The rest are side missions, steadily unlocking as you progress through them. When you reach Droids Have Magnitude!, you’ll unlock the MagnaGuard unit, and you can add them to your roster.