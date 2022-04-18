How to unlock Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is filled with tons of different characters and ships from the Star Wars universe in Lego form. One of the many joys while playing the game is getting to run around as characters you love and fly their ships through the galaxy. Since the game covers all nine mainline Star Wars films, it includes Kylo Ren and his ship from the sequel trilogy. Here’s how you can unlock Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Head to the planet Pasaana

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper on the planet Pasaana, which is unlocked in the first half of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. When you land on the planet you will be in the Forbidden Valley area, but you will need to find one of the nearby taxi services to take you to another section of the planet called the Pasaana Plains. In the Pasaana Plains, you will need to head to the southeast section of the map and look for a First Order shuttle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you find the shuttle you will need to defeat the First Order Troopers around the shuttle. Once defeated you will need to you the Villain control panel to access the ship. This can be done by either using a Villain character or by using a hero character and having them equip the First Order Trooper armor left behind. Once the ship is opened you will unlock Kylo Ren’s TIE Whisper.