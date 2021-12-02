How to unlock more Gemstone Trader items in Final Fantasy XIV Online

Various items and resources are scattered all over Final Fantasy XIV Online. You’ll need to work through playing the game to receive them, which means going out of your way to complete specific objectives and tasks to earn them. One location you’ll want to visit frequently is the Gemstone Traders. These Traders exchange Bicolor Gemstones with you for a selection of items. But you can unlock more. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking more Gemstone Trader items in Final Fantasy XIV.

The only way you’ll be able to unlock more items in a specific Gemstone Trader in Final Fantasy XIV is to complete the various FATEs scattered through the area. These areas are strictly tied to 6.0 locations introduced in the Endwalker expansion. You can keep track of how many FATEs you’ve completed in a region by opening up the Shared FATE under the Travel Main Menu. Each region comes with a rank, and you can increase your rank as you complete all of the FATEs.

Each of the Gemstone Traders in Final Fantasy XIV requires Bicolor Gemstones. You can receive these Gemstones after completing the FATEs in these areas, so the more you complete, the more Bicolor Gemstones you’ll have in your inventory to purchase the items available on the vendors.