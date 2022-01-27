You’ll need to carry multiple items with you throughout your Pokémon Legends: Arceus adventure as you explore the Hisui region. These items will be beneficial to ensure you and your Pokémon are prepared to battle against any challenge in the game and that you can capture any Pokémon you encounter for research purposes. You can eventually add even more space inside of your Satchel. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock more Satchel Space in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

After completing mission six in the Pokémon Legends main story quest, you’ll unlock Bagin, who gives you the chance to do this in the main building in Jubilife Village. Bagin will offer to teach you how to unlock more Satchel space, and it will cost money for you to do this, so expect to have money at the ready.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The more Satchel space you have available on you, the more items you can take with you into the wild. However, it does mean you might also lose more precious items you take with you if aggressive Pokémon overpower you and cause your trainer to faint.

Make sure to have plenty of potions for your Pokémon to use so they can protect you while entering more dangerous areas of the Hisui region. You may also want to use smoke bombs to avoid some Pokémon.