How to unlock Mr. Bones in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mr. Bones is an extra character you can unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll have the chance to unlock this character as you progress through the game, but it will take you some time to find the planets you need to visit to reach this character. This guide will cover what you need to do to unlock Mr. Bones in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to complete the mission, Scramble Run: Exegol. You can only find this mission in Exegol space, which means you’ll need to progress through the main stories of Episodes VII, VIII, and IX. During the final portion of Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, you’ll be able to visit Exegol space, but you’ll need to progress through all of these stories first.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, when you reach the Battle of Exegol mission, you’ll unlock Exegol space. You can choose to finish the rest of the story or unlock Mr. Bones. It’ll be the race you can complete above the planet. You can use any ship you’ve unlocked, on any of your characters. You’ll need to get the gold medal in the race, so you’ll need to finish it in 55 seconds.

After you complete the race, Mr. Bones will be available on your character selection screen. You’ll need to purchase it for 100,00 studs.