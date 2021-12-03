How to unlock Old Sharlayan in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

One of the new locations you can visit in Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion is Old Sharlayan. It’s on a small island away from the primary location and will be a main city for the Endwalker Expansion. You’ll be able to unlock it pretty early in the game. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking Old Sharlayan in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

You’ll naturally reach a point in the Endwalker Main Scenario to unlock the city. You need to make sure you’ve purchased the Endwalker expansion and completed the Shadowbringers Main Scenario.

Old Sharlayn is within the initial starting mission. You’ll need to start the quest, The Next Ship to Sail, by reaching the Rising Stones and speaking with Alphinaud. You can expect to encounter a handful of cutscenes that involve speaking with your Scion companions and boarding the ship to Old Sharlayan.

After you reach the end of the cutscenes and find yourself approaching the main city, you’ll be able to explore and check out the new area. When you arrive and land in Old Sharlayan, make sure to come and interact with the city’s Aetheryte crystal to ensure you can fast travel to this location at any time while playing the game. You can now freely explore all of the new locations within the game and continue the rest of the Endwalker Main Scenario.