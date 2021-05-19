Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Three Reloaded – update time, maps, weapons

The mid-season update for Call of Duty Season Three is entirely based on 1980’s action movies, with not only new game modes taking notes of old movie tropes but also Operators based on actual movie characters. John Rambo and John McClane from Rambo and Die Hard respectively will both be playable through Store bundles, and a wealth of related content will also be available on both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season Three reloaded will also come with a number of new weapons and balancing updates, with content spread throughout multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies.

Call of Duty Season Three Reloaded update time

The advertised release date for Season Three Reloaded is May 20, though this gets a bit messy with time zones into consideration. According to publisher Activision, the update will be live on May 19, 9 PM PT. That’s May 20 12 AM ET, and 5 AM BST. Black Ops Cold War will already have received a software update by then, but Warzone will update at the aforementioned times.

Call of Duty Season Three Reloaded content

Image via Activision

Both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will have Operator Bundles based on Rambo and Die Hard — they will be available in the in-game Store until June 18. The ’80s Action Heroes in-game event will also run across both titles.

Warzone

Limited-Time Point of Interest: Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard

Limited-Time Points of Interest: Survival Camps inspired by Rambo: First Blood Part II

Limited-Time Point of Interest: CIA Outpost from Rambo

Limited-Time Mode: Power Grab

Killstreak: Combat Bow

Weapon: Ballistic Knife

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

6v6 map: Standoff from Black Ops II

Multiteam map: Duga

Limited-Time Mode: Die Hardpoint

Limited-Time Party Game: Rambo’s Gun Game (Week 2 addition)

Game Mode: Multi-Team Elimination

Limited-Time 80’s Action Heroes Medals

Weapon: Baseball Bat

Weapon: AMP63 (late-season addition)

Black Ops Cold War Zombies