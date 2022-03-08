How to unlock Tarnation in Destiny 2

Every new expansion and season added to Destiny 2 brings many new weapons to the fray. New exotics and legendary guns populate the sandbox and give players more tools to play with. The Witch Queen is the latest expansion and features a new destination to explore. The Throne World has many secrets and a whole suite of weapons with periodic table design elements.

Tarnation is a new Arc-based heavy grenade launcher, a rapid-fire frame, and can drop with some good PvP or PvE rolls. Tarnation can drop in several ways and can also be crafted as every Throne World weapon. This guide will demonstrate how to get a standard or crafted version of Tarnation.

How to get Tarnation

The first opportunity to grab Tarnation will be from the Throne World location. Doing events and lost sectors in the Throne World can drop Tarnation. It can also drop from the modified campaign missions when you reach reputation rank 13 with Fynch.

How to farm Tarnation drops

The other method to farm Tarnation drops is the Wellspring activity. This mode doesn’t unlock until the Witch Queen campaign is beaten. Unfortunately, the Wellspring features four unique weapons on a daily rotation. The only time it will appear is on a Wellspring Defend variant. Highlight the activity, and you can see which boss and weapon will drop. Wait until Tarnation is available, then replay the mission until you get it to drop after beating the final boss.

The crafted version of Tarnation is pure luck, as you need to hopefully earn not one but two resonance Tarnation drops. Bungie will be adjusting the drop rate for resonant Throne World weapons soon, so farming Wellspring when Tarnation is active will be the best method for unlocking its pattern.