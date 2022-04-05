How to unlock Temmin “Snap” Wexley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple characters to unlock and use throughout your adventures in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These characters are from all over the Star Wars universe, and there might also be a handful you may not know about, such as Temmin Wexley. You unlock them through some of the side content in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Temmin Wexley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the challenge connected to Temmin Wexley on Kamino, called Rampage Run: Kamino. It’s a shooting gallery challenge where you’ll need to shoot all targets in the designated amount of time. You’ll have the chance to unlock Kamino as you progress through Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this point, you’ll have 40 seconds to shoot all of the targets that appear in space. You’ll be using a starship during this challenge, so make sure to use a starship you feel comfortable with, especially when shooting targets. All targets are stationary, so you won’t have to hunt them down.

After you’ve shot all of the targets, if you hit them all, you’ll unlock Temmin Wexley. You can then find them in your character selection screen, and you can purchase them for 35,000 studs.