How to unlock the Academy alternatives in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

There are 18 characters in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, but six are academy alternatives of Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke, Ginyu, and Shinobu. Unlike the other characters in the game, where they are unlocked by simply playing through the story, you’ll need to put in some extra work to unlock these characters.

How to unlock Academy Tanjiro

Academy Tanjiro can be unlocked by viewing 40 memory fragments or using 4000 Kimetsu points. Memory fragments can be collected throughout the game’s story when you’re able to roam the map. We highly recommend checking your map during these moments in the game, as it’ll tell you where the memory fragments exactly are. Once you unlock these memory fragments, be sure to view them in their respected chapter. Sometimes, you may pick up a memory fragment that’s for a different chapter. So, be sure to go through all the different chapters. Any new memory fragments will be marked with a red exclamation, meaning you haven’t viewed them yet.

How to unlock Academy Nezuko

Like her older brother Tanjiro, Academy Nezuko can be unlocked by viewing all 53 memory fragments or using 4000 Kimetsu points.

How to unlock Academy Zenitsu

Academy Zenitsu can be unlocked by completing 15 reward missions or using 4000 Kimetsu points. Much like the memory fragments, reward missions are available whenever you’re in the game’s overworld and are marked with a blue exclamation on your map. Although they can be out of your way at times, they require little effort getting. All you do is walk up to an object or person and interact with them. That will fulfill the reward mission.

How to unlock Academy Inosuke

Academy Inosuke can be unlocked by completing 19 reward missions.

How to unlock Academy Giyu

Academy Giyu can be unlocked by completing all seven special missions on normal. Note that you’ll only have to complete them, not obtain a specific score. So, even if you end up getting a low rank, as long as you defeat the demon, you’ll complete this condition.

How to unlock Academy Shinobu

Similar to Academy Giyu, to unlock Academy Shinobu, you’ll have to complete all seven special missions on hard. But, again, you’ll have to complete these missions, not get a certain rank.