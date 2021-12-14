How to unlock the Act of Genesis Stance in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite has more than its fair share of cosmetic items that can be unlocked via the Battle Pass or through playing the campaign. While many of these items have straightforward criteria to unlock them, a couple of them have raised some questions. One of the most notable ones is the legendary stance named Act of Genesis. Here is what we know about how to unlock it.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, no one knows how to unlock the Act of Genesis legendary stance in multiplayer. When you pull up the details for the item in the Customization menus, all it says is that it can be unlocked in the Halo Infinite campaign.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most multiplayer cosmetics that are unlocked in the Halo Infinite campaign are found in the Mjolnir Armory Lockers. However, players have found every single one, and this and another stance still remain locked. Completing the campaign on Legendary also does not unlock it, so the community is going to have to do more digging to find out how to get it.

As far as we know, 343 Industries has not responded to anyone about the unlocking criteria, so we will update this article once we have more information.