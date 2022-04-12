How to unlock the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV

Raids and dungeons are some of the toughest content you can complete in Final Fantasy XIV. You can choose to undertake these challenges alongside friends, or you can join up with other players in your data center. Many of these dungeons and raids require you to unlock them. This guide will cover how you can unlock the Aglaia raid in Final Fantasy XIV.

The Aglaia raid is connected with the Chronicles of a New Era quest, specifically the Myths of the Realm. You’ll be able to start these quests after working through the Final Fantasy XIV Newfound Adventure 6.1 update Main Story Quests (MSQ), and these unlock after you’ve completed the Endwalker expansion MSQs. The Chronicles of a New Era quest becomes available after completing A Brother’s Grief, and you complete this after going through the Alzadaal’s Legacy dungeon for the first time.

The first quest you receive, A Mission in Mor Dhona, leads you to the quest, The Realm of the Gods, which will take you to the Aglaia dungeon. You will want to make sure you have an average item level of at least 565 to participate in this battle. Upon successfully completing Aglaia once, you can choose to register for it at any time while playing Final Fantasy XIV.