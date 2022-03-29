How to unlock the amulet slot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Amulets are another new piece of gear that is available in the Wonderlands. Much like rings, amulets give you buffs to the various stats that you have like gun damage, reload speed, and spell cooldown rate. Like all good things, it takes a while to unlock the amulet slot. Don’t worry, you will unlock amulets before you know it. Here is how you unlock the amulet slot in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The amulet slot is the one directly above your spell slot/slots in your inventory. Amulets function exactly like rings and increase some of your stats. They are also similar to artifacts in the previous Borderlands games. The more rare an amulet is, the more power it possesses. Blue rarity amulets typically increase two stats and two lesser stats while green rarity amulets typically increase one of each.

To unlock amulets, you will need to progress through the story to the point where you complete Brighthoof. Brighthoof is the first major area you will go to and the quest there will lead you to find the Sword of Souls. Afterward, you will get the Thy Bard, With a Vengeance quest where you will meet up with Torgue. This quest will lead you to the Weepwild Dankness before coming back to Brighthoof where Torgue blows up the ocean with a mass amount of magic missiles. After completing the Emotion of the Ocean quest, you will be able to use amulets. At this point, you will probably have a few in your inventory. Feel free to equip one.