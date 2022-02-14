How to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

As one of the first DLC weapons introduced to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, the Cooper Carbine holds of the fastest fire rates of all assault rifles and can be given a set of specific attachments to make it one respectable up-close gun. Although it is no longer obtainable through the Battle Pass, players can permanently unlock the gun by doing one of two challenges. Both of these are rather simple, but you’ll need to be using particular gear to get them done in no time.

Unlocking the Cooper Carbine in Vanguard and Warzone

Players in Vanguard and Warzone can unlock the assault rifle by getting 5 Headshot kills with an assault rifle in a single match 15 times. You can do this in either game, but we definitely recommend completing this challenge in modes that guarantee up-close battles, such as Domination, Control, and Hardpoint. In addition, it is best to have an assault rifle with an optic attached, so that aiming for headshots becomes a breeze.

Unlocking the Cooper Carbine in Vanguard Zombies

If you’d like to unlock the gun outside of Multiplayer, you can also complete Zombies’ dedicated challenge for the Cooper Carbine. For this, you need to finish off 30 Tricksters using Equipment or Field Upgrades. This may be the easiest method, as Field Upgrades like Ring of Fire and Frost Blast can eliminate multiple Tricksters at a time. Better yet, any kills you get with a lethal grenade or other throwables will also count toward the challenge.