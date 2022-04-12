How to unlock the Crystalline Conflict PvP mode in Final Fantasy XIV

The Crystalline Conflict PvP Mode in Final Fantasy XIV is a new way to battle against other players and test your skills. Before you can participate in the Crystalline Conflict, you’ll need to make sure you can unlock it. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the Crystalline Conflict PvP mode in Final Fantasy XIV.

Before trying to unlock the Crystalline Conflict, you want to ensure you have access to PvP on your character. Depending on the region you start in the game, you’ll be able to do this by completing the quest A Pup No Longer. Your character will need to be at least level 30 by this point. After you’ve done that, you can access various forms of PvP.

For the Crystalline Conflict, you’ll need to make your way over to the Wolves’ Den Pier in La Noscea. When you arrive, head over to Gungi Zelungi, who provides a cutscene and explains the mode. You can find Gungi Zelungi at coordinates (X:4.9, Y:6.3). After speaking with Gungi, you can now access the Crystalline Conflict from Duty Finder, and you’ll have the option to complete in a Casual or Ranked match. These should be available at the top of your duty finder. If you’re partied with more two five-player parties, you can begin a custom match for the Crystalline Conflict.