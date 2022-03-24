How to unlock the Drift Club story in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 4, users could test their drifting skills at the Drift Club. This club was a story in Forza Horizon 4, but it was not brought over to Mexico for the start of Forza Horizon 5. Fast forward to Series 6, and that has changed. The Drift Club, led by Robert Glenn, is back for Forza Horizon 5, and it includes six new chapters and some sweet rewards. But, it needs to be unlocked first.

So, how can you unlock the Drift Club? Let’s take a look.

We should note right off the bat that Forza Horizon 5 players that have already built the Horizon Rush Festival will be able to access the Drift Club right when the chapter drops for Series 6.

If you have not done so yet, get to work on unlocking new Horizon Adventure chapters in Forza Horizon 5. We have a primer on how to do just that down below.

As of March 24, we don’t know exactly where to go in Mexico in order to access the Drift Club. That information will be made more clear once the story goes live.

However, we do know the reward for completing all six chapters of the Drift Club. Users will unlock three new clothing items (Drift Club Tee, Race Helmet, and Racesuit), as well as the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E is a collaboration between Ford and drifting legend Vaughn Gittin Jr.