Drift Club returns for Forza Horizon 5 thanks to new update

Series 6 in Forza Horizon 5 will start in less than a week’s time, but we already do know some of the new features that will be added to the Festival. Among some of the major additions are a new option for online matchmaking and the return of an old mode from FH4: Drift Club.

Drift Club, a Story that Forza Horizon 4 players may remember from the U.K. days of the Horizon Festival, will be returning just in time for Series 6.

Robert Glenn, the host of the Drift Club in Forza Horizon 4, will return for FH5 and lead the new chapter of the club in Mexico. For this itineration of Drift Club, the Forza development team collaborated with drifting legend Vaughn Gittin Jr. This collaboration will bring six new Story chapters to FH5, and completing all of them will earn the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Mach-E was designed and created by Ford and Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles organization.

In addition to the Drift Club, Series 6 will also see the addition of custom race matchmaking. Users will now be able to be matched up with online players based upon desired racing parameters, such as the type of race and PI class.

Additionally, the Forza team is implementing a new stand-along progression system into Horizon Open. This system will not apply toward The Eliminator, but it will go toward Open Racing, Drifting, Playground Games, and Custom Racing.

Series 6 in Forza Horizon 5 will go live on March 31.