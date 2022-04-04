There are multiple discoveries for you to make as you explore Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll have the chance to adventure throughout the galaxy and have the opportunity to interact with multiple challenges and puzzles along the way. For these puzzles, a tool you’ll need includes the Engineer’s Net Launcher ability. This guide covers how to unlock the Engineer Net Launcher in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You will not be able to use the Engineer’s Net Launcher until you progress through the main stories. The characters in The Skywalker Saga have unique abilities based on their class, and the Engineers have a series of tools and equipment they can exclusively use. However, you need to work your way through Episode VII: The Force Awakens to unlock all of them, such as the Engineer’s Net Launcher.

The blueprint for this tool is available after completing the first mission for this Episode, First Order of Business. You’ll be playing as Rey and BB-8 as they explore a crashed Star Destroyer. While inside this area, Rey will be looking for scrap to trade at the local junk dealer, and the first tool you’ll learn to make is the Net Launcher.

After Rey unlocks this blueprint, it will be available across all Engineer characters, and you can use it for the rest of the game.