Can you still get the Beach Coral weapon Blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard? Answered

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard has introduced some of the most damaging weapon Blueprints yet within its seasonal Battle Passes. The UGM-8 Beach Coral Blueprint certainly counts as one of them. It provides the LMG with an overwhelming amount of speed and accuracy, making it excellent for close-range combat. However, players will find that the Beach Coral is no longer mentioned in the games’ menus, which has left many wondering if it is still unlockable in the Multiplayer and battle royale.

Is the UGM-8 Beach Coral weapon Blueprint still available in Warzone and Vanguard?

Unfortunately, the striped Beach Coral Blueprint was only unlockable when players reached Tier 24 in the Season Four Battle Pass, but that shouldn’t stop you from seeing the UGM-8’s full potential. Because the Beach Coral blueprint unlocked the weapon early for Battle Pass owners, you can now get the base version of the LMG for free by completing one of its unlock challenges. It is also worth noting that Beach Coral doesn’t exactly push the UGM-8 to its full strengths, lacking range and a decent ADS speed. Compared to the Blueprint, its best loadout can achieve eliminations at a faster rate and at almost any distance.

Players simply desiring a unique skin for the UGM-8 may want to consider the Shattered Dreams Bundle that is located in the Store tab. It features eight cosmetics for 1,200 COD Points, including a Legendary Tilework Blueprint which unlocks the weapon and 10 of its attachments. The Blueprint dresses the gun in ruby and sapphire tiles that dazzle when players are in well-lit areas.

The Season Four Battle Pass may be long gone, but there are still plenty of other valuable cosmetics to unlock in the latest season’s pass. Most notably, the Season Five Battle Pass currently gives players the opportunity to nab 19 brand new weapon Blueprints and two Operator skins for Black Ops 2 villain Raul Menendez.