How to unlock the Hidden In Plain Sight achievement in Far Cry 6

The latest edition to the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6 has just released to Xbox, complete with 53 achievements and 1000 Gamerscore. This game has a rather difficult achievement list, with only five of the game’s achievements being story-related, and the rest being missable. The achievement, Hidden In Plain Sight is unlocked by “finding your way to Miami” and is worth 30 Gamerscore. In this guide, we’ll cover how to unlock it.

In order to unlock this achievement, you’ll need to trigger the secret ending of the game, which can actually be done as soon as you finish the prologue, after the “Libertad Rises” mission. In order to do this, you’ll need to get yourself a boat or chopper. Your best option is to head to the Libertad HQ and towards the dockside pickup, where you can spawn in vehicles. Choose to spawn in a boat and board it.

Now in your boat, you need to make a B-line for the edge of the world map. It doesn’t matter which direction you travel or to which map edge, just venture out into the ocean and away from Yara. As you approach the edge, you will be met with a message that reads “You’re leaving Yara! Turn around.” You’re going to want to go ahead and ignore that message and continue off to the horizon.

Shortly thereafter, the screen will fade to black and a cutscene will begin to play, featuring you sunbathing on a Miami beach listening to the radio as it concludes the story. As soon as this cutscene begins to play, the Hidden In Plain Sight achievement will unlock. Once you reload after the credits roll, you will be returned to your last save before you sped off to Miami.