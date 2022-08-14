The Hologram Projector is a rare relic that you can find in Tower of Fantasy. Relics are rare pieces of equipment that grant your character various skills and abilities. Each of these relics is unique and can be powered up to increase their combat potential. Relics can be earned in many ways, and the Hologram Projector is no different. This guide will explain how to unlock the Hologram Projector in Tower of Fantasy and how it works.

How to unlock the Hologram Projector in Tower of Fantasy

The Hologram Projector is a relic; relics can be earned in several ways. Completing Ruin dungeons, progressing through the story, or performing side quests can all net you a new relic. The Hologram Projector isn’t unlocked from any of those sources. It comes from an easy-to-overlook gameplay mechanic called Exploration Rewards.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Exploration Rewards will grant you rare items and gear for completing objectives in the open world. To unlock the Hologram Projector, you must explore the Warren region. Discovering Omnium Towers, Scenic Points, and opening chests for the first time will contribute points to unlock this relic for you. You must earn 1035 Exploration points in the Warren region to unlock the Hologram Projector.

What does the Hologram Projector do?

Relics can be used for exploration or puzzle solving, but the Hologram Projector is strictly used in combat scenarios. This relic will project a hologram of the user that synchronously replays the Wanderer’s weapon attacks, dealing 35 percent of the Wanderer’s damage dealt.

It lasts for 15 seconds and has a 180-second cooldown. This is a powerful relic, especially when it’s been upgraded to the higher tiers. It will allow you to deal a lot of damage while keeping yourself safe from dangerous enemies that will be drawn to your clone.