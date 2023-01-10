The arrival of new patches and updates in Final Fantasy XIV typically means more content and places to explore in the massive game. The dungeons and trials are some of the biggest pieces of content you can find, and they require your character to be prepared to take on the awaiting challenges. One of these dungeons is named Lapis Manalis, and there are a few requirements you need to meet if you want to access it. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to find the Lapis Manalis dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

The Lapis Manalis dungeon is tied to the Main Scenario Quest in Final Fantasy XIV. These are the main story quests you need to play with a character to unlock various pieces of content, making it possible to explore more areas of the game. Therefore, if you want to progress further in Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.3 update, the Lapis Manalis dungeon is required, and you must complete it at least once.

Related: How to get the Magitek Avenger G1 mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Screenshot by Gamepur

All players will gain access to the Lapis Manalis dungeon after they reach the King of the Mountain Main Scenario Quest. This is a quest unlocked in 6.3. A handful of quests appear before it from 6.3, such as Once More unto the Void, A Cold Reunion, Kindled Spirit, and An Unforeseen Bargain. The King of the Mountain will appear shortly after completing An Unforeseen Bargain, and the entrance to Lapis Manalis will appear during this quest.

You can proceed through this quest with a small group of companion NPCs from the main story or complete it alongside a small band of player characters. The choice is yours, but you receive more loot and drops when working alongside players.